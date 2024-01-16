Norway tennis player Casper Ruud has now advanced to the second round of the Australian Open 2024 as he went on to defeat the Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 in the first round at Margaret Court Arena. Casper Ruud only went on to lose five games to Ramos-Vinolas and went on to grab the win with ease. Casper Ruud will be playing his second-round match of the Australian Open 2024 on January 18. Australian Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Advances To Second Round After Milos Raonic Retires After Being 0-2 Down in Third Set.

Casper Ruud Advances to Second Round of AO24

