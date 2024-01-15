Famed as ‘giant Killer’ Alex De Minaur advances to the second round of Australian Open 2024 after his opponent Milos Raonic retires midway in the third set. The Canadian won the first set on tie-break stunning the crowd. World number 10 Alex De Minor made come back into the game, saving a break-point in the second set. He went on to win the set 6-3. De Minaur then even broke Ranic’s first serve in the third set, only to see the Canadian retiring from the game with injury concerns. Andy Murray Out of Australian Open 2024 After Suffering First-Round Defeat to Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Alex De Minaur Advances to the Second Round of Australian Open 2024

Having competed under visible duress for much of the contest, @milosraonic has had to retire. Not how @alexdeminaur would've wanted to advance, but he does so 6-7(6) 6-2 2-0.#AusOpen • #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/J7Evaoffo6 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2024

