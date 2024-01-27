World Number One and defending champion Diede De Groot continues to dominate the Women’s Wheelchair events at the Grand Slam. Playing in her fourth consecutive final down under the Dutch star finished with the same outcome capturing her sixth Australian Open title. Clocking just over one and a half hours at the court, Diede De Groot won the match 7-5,6-4 against World Number Two Yui Kamiji. This records her 21st Singles Grand Slam wins, with 12 of those coming on hard court. Australian Open 2024 Day 13 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Daniil Medvedev, Jelena Ostapenko-Lyudmyla Kichenok Enter Final; Jannik Sinner Knocks Out Novak Djokovic.

Diede De Groot Wins Australian Open 2024 Women's Singles Wheelchair Title

14 consecutive Grand Slams 🏆 The 2024 Australian Open women's wheelchair singles champion @DiedetheGreat 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/SrHPjVGgzM — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2024

