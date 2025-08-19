In an anticlimactic manner, the clash between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open 2025 Final lasted just five games, as the former retired due to an injury, and the French Open 2025 champion won the coveted Rookwood Cup, clinching the men's singles title in Ohio. The 24-year-old Sinner looked sluggish and moved unlike himself in the first five games, which raises questions about the Italian's defence at the upcoming US Open 2025. Meanwhile, Alcaraz, with his Cincinnati Open 2025 win, became only the third Spaniard to hold the men's singles title after Carlos Moya (2002) and Rafael Nadal (2013). This also ended Sinner's 25-match winning streak on hard court, as Alcaraz claimed his sixth win in seven matches against the World number one. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Draw: Top Seed Jack Draper-Jessica Pegula To Begin Campaign Against Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu.

Carlos Alcaraz Wins Cincinnati Open 2025

