As the Australian Open 2024 nears an end, the matches are getting more intense and much more competitive. The top players are delivering as per their calibre at the big stage as seen on Day 13 of the Australian Open 2024. For the Men's singles Jannik Sinner went on to stun Novak Djokovic by 6-1, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 and has entered his maiden Grand Slam final. ‘One of the Worst Grand Slam Matches I've Played’ Novak Djokovic Reacts Following His Loss to Jannik Sinner in Semifinals of Australian Open 2024 (Watch Video).

In the Women's doubles Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok went on to defeat Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski by a scoreline of 7-5, 7-5 and entered the final of the Australian Open 2024. The women's double match was very interesting to watch as the opponents didn't manage to win any set despite getting very close twice.

Other Top Results at Australian Open 2024 Day 13

In Men's Singles, we saw a long matchup between Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev. Medvedev won the match by a scoreline of 5-7, 3-6, 7-6, 7-5, 6-3 as he won the last three sets straight.

Mixed doubles saw a very interesting matchup as Jan Zielinski and Hsieh Su-wei won their first-ever Grand Slam titles as they went on to defeat Neal Skpski and Desirae Krawczyk by a scoreline of 6-7, 6-4, 11-9. Novak Djokovic Rubbishes Thoughts of Retirement After Australian Open Semi-final Loss.

The way World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was dominated by Jannik Sinner was very interesting to see on the given day, the losing opponents provided tough competition to the winners even in a straight-set loss. On Day 14 fans can expect the same level of plays.

