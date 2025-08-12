Jannik Sinner continued his winning run in the ongoing Cincinnati Open 2025, which is an ATP Masters 1000 event, edging past Gabriel Diallo and confirming a place in the Round of 16. The Defending champion Sinner started his third-round clash with Diallo with a comfortable 6-2 win in the first set, but was challenged by his Canadian opponent in the second set, which went down to tie-breaks. Sinner managed to hold off Diallo, who, from having a set point in hand, ended up losing the contest (7-6), as Sinner progressed to round four via a straight-sets victory, notching his 22-match hard-court winning streak since losing to the Beijing Open final last year in October. Cincinnati Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Registers Season’s Quickest Win Against Daniel Elahi Galan, Says ‘There Is Still Room To Improve’.

Jannik Sinner Moves To Round Four

