In a hard-fought women's singles final, Iga Swiatek overcame Jasmine Paolini to clinch the title at the Cincinnati Open 2025 in Ohio. Undefeated against her opponent in six meetings, Swiatek managed to take the first set (7-6) in 56 minutes, and then in the second set (6-4), was able to serve out the match to become the first-ever Polish Player to win the Cincinnati Open, which was the Poland-born player's 24th career singles title. Interestingly, Paolini became the first Italian woman to reach the final of the Cincinnati Open. Carlos Alcaraz Wins Cincinnati Open 2025 Men's Singles Title; Becomes Third Spaniard To Clinch Trophy After Jannik Sinner Retires In Final Due To Injury.

Iga Swiatek Creates History

