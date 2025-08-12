The ongoing ATP Masters 1000 event in Ohio, the Cincinnati Open 2025, saw a power outage result in the suspension of play for 75 minutes. Apart from causing delays in matches, several systems, including the Hawk-Eye electronic line calling system, were also affected. All matches, including Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas' third-round matches that were paused for an hour or so, resumed and finished. Interestingly, the chaos at Cincinnati Open 2025 did not end here on Day 5, with Jannik Sinner's Round of 32 match getting halted due to an alarm sounding off, which stopped the match momentarily. Jannik Sinner Marches Into Cincinnati Open 2025 Round of 16, Defending Champion Notches Straight-Sets Victory Over Gabriel Diallo.

Official Confirmation Of Suspension of Play

Due to an on-site power outage, play is currently suspended. #CincyOpen — Cincinnati Open (@CincyTennis) August 11, 2025

Power Outage At Cincinnati Open 2025

The Cincinnati Open tournament is currently experiencing a power outage that is affecting our Tennis Channel, T2, and Tennis Channel App service. The tournament operations team is working as fast as possible to fix. Thanks for your patience. — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 11, 2025

Jannik Sinner Halts Mid-Match After Fire Alarms Sound Off

What appears to be a fire alarm has stopped play between Jannik Sinner and Gabriel Diallo at the Cincinnati Open. This, after power outage issues earlier today. @WLWT pic.twitter.com/z82vU4Nm4u — Sean MacKinnon WLWT (@SeanMacKinnonTV) August 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)