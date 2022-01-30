Barbora Krejcikova-Katerina Siniakova vs Anna Danilina- Beatriz Haddad Maia women's doubles final match is taking place at the Rod Laver Arena. The winner walks away with the title. The match will begin at 09.30 am IST. Check out the live streaming details below.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)