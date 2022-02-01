Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open 2022, thus becoming the first male singles player to win 21 major Grand Slam titles. The Spaniard overtook Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic - both 20 titles on the list. After his win, Nadal took to his Instagram to share a message and thank his fans for their support.

