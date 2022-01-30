Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic congratulated Rafael Nadal after he won the 2022 Australian Open men's singles final. Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev to win his 21st Grand Slam title.

Ace tennis players -- #RogerFederer and #NovakDjokovic -- congratulated their long-time rival #RafaelNadal (@RafaelNadal), who won a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final of the #AustralianOpen2022 in Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/qjSbBVRCE4 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) January 30, 2022

