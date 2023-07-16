Carlos Alcaraz has beaten Novak Djokovic to win the Wimbledon 2023 men's singles title. The young Spaniard was involved in one of the most-gruelling contests with the Serbian great but he eventually ended up winning his second Grand Slam title, ending Djokovic's dominance on the grass court. Alcaraz beat Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. This was Alcaraz's second Grand Slam title.

The Spanish sensation has done it 🇪🇸@carlosalcaraz triumphs over Novak Djokovic, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an all-time classic#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sPGLXr2k99 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

