Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will be resuming his French Open 2023 campaign on Wednesday, May 31. The Spaniard defeated Italian tennis player Flavio Cobolli in the first round at Roland Garros. Now he will face Japan's Taro Daniel in the next round. Alcaraz's match has a probable starting time of 5:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of French Open 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Taro Daniel, French Open 2023 match on Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels. Meanwhile, the SonyLiv app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Taro Daniel, French Open 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Day 4️⃣ in the Men's Singles category of @rolandgarros is just 🔥 Can the top seeds secure the 𝐖 or are there any upsets on the cards ❓#SonySportsNetwork #RolandGarros #ClayThatSlays pic.twitter.com/MAKJ0MSj1o — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) May 31, 2023

