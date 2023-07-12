Daniil Medvedev will be gearing up for the quarterfinal round of Wimbledon 2023 on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Daniil Medvedev will be facing Christopher Eubanks in the quarterfinal round. The match has a probable starting time of 7.15 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Wimbledon 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher Eubanks, Wimbledon 2023 match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD Channels. Meanwhile, the Disney+ Hotstar app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher Eubanks, Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming Online

Massive games to look out for! The Semi Final spots are up for grabs & players will leave no stones unturned to get there! Who do you think will make it to the semis? Tune-in to #WimbledonOnStar Today | 3:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/dQ5KTx4Q0K — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 12, 2023

