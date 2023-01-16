Daniil Medvedev and Marcos Giron will clash with each other with a spot in the second round up for grabs, at the Australian Open 2023. The match would be played at the Rod Laver Arena and will start at approximately 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans, who are keen to watch live telecast of this match, can do so on the Sony Sports 3 channel. For those interested in watching live streaming, SonyLIV is the destination to refer to. Rafael Nadal Beats Jack Draper in Hard-Fought Match To Progress to Second Round at Australian Open 2023 (Watch Video Highlights).

Daniil Medvedev vs Marcos Giron Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

🚨| Here’s how the Men Single’s Tennis action will unfold on the #Matchday1 of #AO2023 🎾 Watch the 1st Grand Slam of the Year, #AustralianOpen, starting tomorrow, 5 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/I3IizxXKni — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 15, 2023

