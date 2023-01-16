Rafael Nadal had to dig deep as he beat Jack Draper to get his Australian Open 2023 campaign off to a winning start, at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday, January 16. The Spaniard defeated the British star 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a clash where both players gave it their all and eventually, Nadal's experience helped him find a way past him as he made his way into the next stage. This was also Nadal's 77th career win in Melbourne. You can watch video highlights of the match here. Australian Open 2023: Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Emma Raducanu Power Into Second Round.

Rafael Nadal Beats Jack Draper:

