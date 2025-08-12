A tennis legend and a role model for the likes of Roger Federer and Andy Roddick, Pete Sampras celebrates his 54th birthday today (August 12). Born August 12, 1971, United States of America's Pete Sampras is regarded as a generational talent, having won 14 men's singles Grand Slams, including seven Wimbledon and five US Open titles between 1988 and 2003. Sampras has had rivalries with Andre Agassi, Boris Becker, and Patrick Rafter, which stood out during the legend's playing career. Still a fan favourite, fans took to social media platforms and wished the former tennis legend a happy birthday on social media platform X, flooding the internet with wishes. Check out some of the fans' birthday wishes for Pete Sampras below. Power Outage at Cincinnati Open 2025 Results in Suspension of Third Round Matches For 75 Minutes, Fire Alarm Halts Jannik Sinner vs Gabriel Diallo Clash Adding More Chaos in Ohio.

'Happy Birthday, Pete Sampras'

Happy Birthday, Pete Sampras. Youngest US Open Men’s Champion: At just 19 years and 28 days, Sampras became the youngest male US Open champion in history in 1990, defeating Andre Agassi in straight sets. pic.twitter.com/bte2MebiRV — Mr. Athar not Ali Khan 🇮🇳🏏 (@cricdrugs) August 12, 2025

HBD, Pete!

Happy Birthday Pete Sampras. Your story inspires me everyday. The finesse the poise and the birthday that we share. — Ankur Luthra (@ankurkevachan) August 12, 2025

'Have A Wonderful Time'

Thank you as always. Here is a quote by Pete Sampras (former professional tennis player), who was born on August 12th. "I have never doubted my own ability, even when playing against the best players in the world." Have a wonderful time! pic.twitter.com/Q7wi5Ekhmf — Yasuhiko.Tanaka (@YasuhikoJapan) August 11, 2025

Happy Birthday Wish From Australian Open

Magic 🪄 Happy birthday to our 2x champion, Pete Sampras 🥳 pic.twitter.com/vgbv7Rhqxe — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) August 12, 2025

Happy 54

Dueño del mejor saque y el mejor smash con salto que ví en mi vida, agresivo, gran tenis de ataque, notable derecha a la carrera, ganador de 14 Grand Slams, cinco Masters, Copa Davis, 64 títulos, antagonista de Andre Agassi y tremendo campeón. Hoy cumple 54 años Pete Sampras. pic.twitter.com/tVD3urdnQ3 — Eduardo Ronco (@eduronco8) August 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)