A tennis legend and a role model for the likes of Roger Federer and Andy Roddick, Pete Sampras celebrates his 54th birthday today (August 12). Born August 12, 1971, United States of America's Pete Sampras is regarded as a generational talent, having won 14 men's singles Grand Slams, including seven Wimbledon and five US Open titles between 1988 and 2003. Sampras has had rivalries with Andre Agassi, Boris Becker, and Patrick Rafter, which stood out during the legend's playing career. Still a fan favourite, fans took to social media platforms and wished the former tennis legend a happy birthday on social media platform X, flooding the internet with wishes. Check out some of the fans' birthday wishes for Pete Sampras below. Power Outage at Cincinnati Open 2025 Results in Suspension of Third Round Matches For 75 Minutes, Fire Alarm Halts Jannik Sinner vs Gabriel Diallo Clash Adding More Chaos in Ohio.

'Happy Birthday, Pete Sampras'

HBD, Pete!

'Have A Wonderful Time'

Happy Birthday Wish From Australian Open

Happy 54

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)