Rafael Nadal has recently missed out on the French Open for the first time he has started taking part in the competition as he is nursing and recovering from a hip injury. He also went through a surgery in the process. Amidst this the 22-times Grand Slam winner celebrates the special occasion of his 37th Birthday and fans of the Tennis Star pour him with wishes. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Arthroscopic Surgery for Hip Injury That Forced Him to Miss French Open 2023.

Happy Birthday Rafael Nadal

Happy Birthday Rafael Nadal Wishing you health and happiness🧡 Roland Garros seems so different without you🎾 We miss you @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/6lARXonaYY — Carpe Diem💙🔟 (@CarpeDiem23A) June 3, 2023

Warrior Mentality

The man with the mentality of a warrior and the greatest fighter in tennis history.. Winner of 22 Grand Slams and more so winner in every true sense of life.. Happy birthday RAFAEL NADAL 🐐 Waiting for your comeback GOAT💪@RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/2JLq8EK36O — Asif (@ASIFCR75) June 3, 2023

My Hero

The one and only, The best ever, The goat, My hero, My idol, My Legend 💚 Happy birthday to Rafael Nadal, Wishing him a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oXcbCYFWTD — Elhoussaine Boussaid (@BoussidHoussine) June 2, 2023

Happy Birthday the One and Only

Happy birthday to the legend, the greatest of all time, the one and only RAFAEL NADAL. There'll never be anyone ever like him. Tennis wouldn't be the same without him. Thank you, and happy 37th King❤️ pic.twitter.com/tkhZtbMErL — tsitsifast (@Nikoliaaa1) June 3, 2023

Insipration

Only single sportsperson I stan. Rafael Nadal has been an inspiration for me, beyond the world of sport. I've taken life lessons from him and tried my best to inculcate them in my life. For me, the greatest of all time. Happy Birthday, Rafa. Keep inspiring 🎉🙏 pic.twitter.com/ORdgzVlOFB — Archith (@UtdArc) June 3, 2023

Happy Birthday Rafa!

Rafael Nadal turns 37 today. Happy birthday Rafa! pic.twitter.com/vHnP2BeS9G — Tennis Puneet 🎾 📚 (@TennisPuneet) June 3, 2023

