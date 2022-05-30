Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Holger Rune in a fourth-round clash at the French Open 2022 on Monday, May 30. The match would be played at the Philippe-Chartier court and is scheduled to be played at a tentative time of around 4:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the fixture on the Sony Liv app.

Time for the Sweet 1️⃣6️⃣



🇷🇸 Djokovic vs. Schwartzman 🇦🇷

🇪🇸 Nadal vs. Auger-Aliassime 🇨🇦

🇩🇪 Zverev vs. Zapata Miralles 🇪🇸

🇪🇸 Alcaraz vs. Khachanov

🇳🇴 Ruud vs. Hurkacz 🇵🇱

🇬🇷 Tsitsipas vs. Rune 🇩🇰

Rublev vs. Sinner 🇮🇹

Medvedev vs. Cilic 🇭🇷#RolandGarros— ITF (@ITFTennis) May 28, 2022

