Australia's Alex de Minaur is set for a high-voltage encounter against August Holmgren of Denmark in the third round of the men's singles competition at Wimbledon 2025 on July 5. The Alex de Minaur vs August Holmgren match is set to take place at Court 2 and it will start at approximately 5:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025 in India and the live telecast viewing options of Alex de Minaur vs August Holmgren match will be available on Star Sports TV channels. Fans also can watch Alex de Minaur vs August Holmgren live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website for fans who are on the lookout for online viewing options. Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Jan-Lennard Struff 6–1, 3–6, 6–3, 6–4 To Reach Fourth Round, Defending Champion Extends His Winning Streak.

August Holmgren To Face Alex de Minaur

August Holmgren is having the Championships of his dreams 😁#FiveUnmissableMoments, presented by @BarclaysUK pic.twitter.com/MH5iL7FFT4 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2025

