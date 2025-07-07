Australian Alex de Minaur will be locking horns with legend Novak Djokovic in the round of 16 match of the men's singles competition at Wimbledon 2025 on Monday, July 7. The Alex de Minaur vs Novak Djokovic match is set to take place at Centre Court and is set to begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025 in India and the live telecast viewing options of the Alex de Minaur vs Novak Djokovic match will be available on Star Sports TV channels. Fans also can watch Alex de Minaur vs Novak Djokovic live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website for fans who are on the lookout for online viewing options. Wimbledon 2025: Taylor Fritz Reaches Quarterfinals As Jordan Thompson Retires Mid-Match Due to Injury.

Alex de Minaur vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2025 Match Details

We are in for a treat. Tap below for the full Order of Play ⬇️#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2025

