Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will face Naomi Osaka in a women's singles third-round match at Wimbledon 2025 on July 4. Court 2 is hosting the Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Naomi Osaka match that started at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2025 in India, and fans can watch the Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Naomi Osaka live telecast on its channels. There's also an online viewing option available for fans as they can watch Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Naomi Osaka live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Wimbledon 2025: Emma Raducanu Shows Glimpses of Best Form in Beating Former Champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Wimbledon Day 5 Schedule

A five-star Centre Court line-up on Day Five ⭐️ Tap below to view the full Order of Play ⬇️#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2025

