Mirra Andreeva takes on Lucia Bronzetti in a women's singles second round match at Wimbledon 2025 on July 3. Court 1 is hosting the Mirra Andreeva vs Lucia Bronzetti match that started at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2025 in India and fans can watch the Mirra Andreeva vs Lucia Bronzetti live telecast on its channels. There's also an online viewing option available for fans as they can watch Mirra Andreeva vs Lucia Bronzetti live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Wimbledon 2025: Emma Raducanu Shows Glimpses of Best Form in Beating Former Champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Mirra Andreeva vs Lucia Bronzetti

A bit of Mirra magic ✨ Mirra Andreeva takes the first set against Lucia Bronzetti on No.1 Court, 6-1#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/DTSSNrAdCB — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)