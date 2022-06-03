Rafael Nadal would take on Alexander Zverev in a men's singles semifinal clash in French Open 2022 on Friday, June 3. The match would be played at the Philippe-Chatrier and is scheduled to begin at 6:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this fixture on the Sony Liv app.

On your Birthday today, here's us and every other Tennis fan hoping to see you slay on clay and give us the perfect treat 🎁🎾#HappyBirthdayRafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/R5vSUkqjOW — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 3, 2022

