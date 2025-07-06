Taylor Fritz and Jordan Thompson are set to battle in the round of 16 match of the men's singles competition at Wimbledon 2025 on July 6. The Taylor Fritz vs Jordan Thompson match is set to take place at Court 1 and is arranged to begin at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025 in India and the live telecast viewing options of the Taylor Fritz vs Jordan Thompson match will be available on Star Sports TV channels. Fans also can watch Taylor Fritz vs Jordan Thompson live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website for fans who are on the lookout for online viewing options. Novak Djokovic Cruises to Fourth Round of Wimbledon 2025; Registers 100th Win Overall in Competition (Watch Video).

Men's Singles Round of 16 Wimbledon 2025 Matches

16 will become 8 👀 The gentlemen's singles Round of 16 ⬇️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/tlOZ3CEDan — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)