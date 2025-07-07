India's Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway will now be up against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the round of 16 of men's doubles at Wimbledon 2025 on Monday, July 7. The Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway vs Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos match is set to be played at Court 18 and it is set to start approximately at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2025 and fans are likely to find the Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway vs Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos live telecast on its channels. There's also an online viewing option with fans being able to watch Wimbledon 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Wimbledon 2025: Taylor Fritz Reaches Quarterfinals As Jordan Thompson Retires Mid-Match Due to Injury.

Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

Grandest court! Glorious players! Greatest Grand Slam! 🤩 Gear up for the ultimate tennis showdown, #Wimbledon! 🎾 Catch the action LIVE from 30 JUNE only on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/uryzHLfmAI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 19, 2025

