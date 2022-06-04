Iga Swiatek found a very special spectator watching her French Open 2022 women's singles final match against Coco Gauff, in fellow countryman Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker celebrated with Swiatek her second French Open title win. Pictures of the duo celebrating in the stands went viral.
See Pics:
When you notice Robert Lewandowski is in the stand #RolandGarros #FrenchOpen #IgaSwiatek pic.twitter.com/uQZ0Q5qP3T
— milly⭐️ (@MagicalSancho) June 4, 2022
2 polish legends ! @lewy_official @iga_swiatek #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Pu7CJffgkS
— Patrice Touchard (@PatriceTouchard) June 4, 2022
Game knows game @lewy_official @iga_swiatek #RolandGarros #RolandGarros2022 #lewiga pic.twitter.com/dAwzhPMkKH
— Sportgoogle1 (@sportgoogle1) June 4, 2022
Robert Lewandowski x Iga Swiatek pic.twitter.com/8pXy2ZKmOr
— TalkFCB © (@talkfcb_) June 4, 2022
Czasy #PiS
Iga Świątek i Robert Lewandowski#RollandGarros pic.twitter.com/krn4FOm1kP
— KęsyCzasu Photography 🇵🇱 (@BitesOfTime) June 4, 2022
