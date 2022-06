Iga Swiatek found a very special spectator watching her French Open 2022 women's singles final match against Coco Gauff, in fellow countryman Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker celebrated with Swiatek her second French Open title win. Pictures of the duo celebrating in the stands went viral.

See Pics:

Robert Lewandowski x Iga Swiatek pic.twitter.com/8pXy2ZKmOr — TalkFCB © (@talkfcb_) June 4, 2022

