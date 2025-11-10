Looking to cut down Real Madrid's lead at the top of the league table, Barcelona visited Celta Vigo in La Liga 2025-26 and claimed a solid 4-2 away win, thanks to a brilliant hat-trick from Robert Lewandowski. Lewandowski opened the scoring for Barca in the 10th minute thanks to a penalty, but Sergio Carreira leveled the score for Celta Vigo the next minute. The Polish striker struck a second goal in the 37th minute to give his club a lead, but Borja Iglesias equalized for the home side in the 43rd minute. However, Lamine Yamal handed Barca the lead seconds before half-time. With a 3-2 lead, Barcelona took charge of the ball in the second half, which saw Lewandowski score his third of the night and complete a well-deserved hat-trick in the 73rd minute, giving his club a two-goal advantage. Barcelona were down to 10 men in the injury time after Frenkie de Jong was handed a second yellow card, but it did not affect the outcome of the match. Club Brugge 3-3 Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Carlos Forbs' Brace Goes In Vain As Blaugrana Comeback From Behind To Play Out Thrilling Draw.

Barca Win Easy

