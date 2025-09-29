With Real Madrid losing to city rivals Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, with a chance to claim the top spot in the La Liga 2025-26 standings, took on Real Sociedad at home and managed to come out victorious, dethroning Real Madrid from first position. The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga match witnessed the visitors gain an early lead with Alvaro Odriozola scoring in the 31st minute. But Barca struck soon with Jules Kounde levelling the scoreline in the 43rd minute. Enjoying a purple patch, Robert Lewandowski managed to score the winner for the defending champions, hitting a splendid goal in the 59th minute to hand the home side the lead and the match, eventually. Atletico Madrid 5–2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025–26: Julian Alvarez’s Brace Hands Los Blancos Thrashing Defeat in Madrid Derby (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Barcelona Win 2-1

Watch Video Goal Highlights

