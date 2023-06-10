An intense Women's singles final at the French Open 2023 ended up with Iga Swiatek winning a 4th Grand Slam title, 3rd at the French Open in last four years. She defeated Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in 2 hours and 47 minutes. Muchova fought back in the second set taking it to the decider but Swiatek came out victorious at the end. She becomes first female to defend a title in the French Open since Justine Henin in 2007.

Iga Swiatek Wins French Open 2023

