Daniil Medvedev is set to take on Marin Cilic in a fourth-round clash in French Open 2022. The match would be played at the Philippe-Chatrier court and is scheduled to start from 12:15. Sony Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this fixture on the Sony Liv app.

Daniil Medvedev and Marin Cilic went five at Wimbledon last year, and there's good reason to think the Croat can go deep again tomorrow.



🤔



The Pick, presented by @DKSportsbook, is in: https://t.co/Z8NLTPEFtQ— Tennis Bets (@tennisbets) May 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)