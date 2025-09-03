Recently an old video of former Indian Cricketer Irfan Pathan has went viral on social media. In the video Irfan mentioned that during his time in Team India, he didn't always get the clarification from captain MS Dhoni over his non-selection. He made a controversial statement in that viral clip where he said, 'Na to kisike room me jake hookah set karne ki aadat hai hume'( I don't have the habit of setting hookah after going to someone's room). Fans considered that he hinted at MS Dhoni's selection criteria and that he allegedly picked players from whom he got personal favours. Irfan reacted to the video going viral through a post on 'X' where he called the video had a 'twisted context' and asked if it was a result of a fan war or some 'PR' or 'lobby'. ‘Humse Na Toh Room Mein Jake Kisi Ke Liye Hookah Set Karne Ki Aadat Hai…’ Old Video of Irfan Pathan Hinting at Reason Behind His Ouster From Team India Under MS Dhoni's Captaincy Goes Viral.

Irfan Pathan Reacts After His Old Video With Comments On MS Dhoni's Selection Criteria

Half decade old video surfacing NOW with a twisted context to the Statement. Fan war? PR lobby? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 3, 2025

