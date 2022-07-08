Nick Kyrgios is the first finalist of Wimbledon 2022 after Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament due to an abdominal injury. The two were set to meet in the semifinals on Friday. The Australian will now face either Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in the finals.

We're sad to see it end this way, @RafaelNadal Thank you for another year of unforgettable moments at The Championships#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/XadiEVxaWF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2022

