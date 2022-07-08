Nick Kyrgios is the first finalist of Wimbledon 2022 after Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament due to an abdominal injury. The two were set to meet in the semifinals on Friday. The Australian will now face either Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in the finals.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)