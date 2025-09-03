Serbian legend Novak Djokovic defeated fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz in four sets in the men's singles quarter-final clash at the US Open 2025 on Wednesday, September 3. With this gruelling victory, Novak Djokovic reached his 53rd career Grand Slam semi-final. Novak secured a 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Fritz to reach the next round of the US Open 2025. The 38-year-old will face none other than Spain's Carlos Alcaraz for a spot in the final of the ongoing showpiece tournament. Novak Djokovic Saves Break Point And Wins 25-Shot Rally Against Taylor Fritz During Men’s Singles US Open 2025 Quarter-Final Match (Watch Video).

No one defeats Novak Djokovic in the US Open quarterfinals 😤 pic.twitter.com/bmc9HY1J8C — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2025

