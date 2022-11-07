Novak Djokovic congratulated Holger Rune after the latter beat him to win the Paris Masters 2022 title, on Sunday, November 7. Rune produced an amazing comeback in the match to win the contest and beat the Serbian star, who was the defending champion. Taking to social media, Djokovic wrote, "Congratulations @holgerrune2003 and to your team. As always, thank you Paris for an amazing experience! Merci beaucoup!"

Novak Djokovic Congratulates Holger Rune:

Congratulations @holgerrune2003 and to your team. As always, thank you Paris for an amazing experience! Merci beaucoup! 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/LJAQ4MBCl6 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 6, 2022

