Record 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic wins the third round match of the tournament in dominant fashion, now allowing a single break point to his opponent Tomas Martin Etcheverry. This was Djokovic's 92nd win at the first Grand Slam of the season, where he had made his debut in 2005 and won his maiden title in 2008. With this win, he levels with Serena Williams’ 92-win record and is only behind Roger Federer who has won 102 matches down under. But the 24-time Grand Slam winner owns a record of his own as he became the only player to register 92 wins across three different Grand Slams. He has 92 wins in Australian Open (10 Titles), French Open (3 Titles) and Wimbledon (7 Titles). Australian Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Defeats Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Straight Sets to Advance to Fourth Round.

