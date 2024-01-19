Tomas Martin Etcheverry came to the limelight following his first-round victory over Andy Murray, but defending champion Novak Djokovic gave no chance of a comeback to the Argentine in the third round, even so, Etcheverry never had a single break point on Novak's services in the match. Djokovic played a dominating service game, allowing just 18 receiving points to the 24-year-old Argentine. Despite his uncharacteristic performances in the first two rounds, where Novak dropped a set in both fixtures, the defending champion looked old self to claim a win in the third round. The final Score-line reads 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 in favour of Djokovic. Australian Open 2024: N Sriram Balaji-Vlad Cornea Pair Enters Men’s Doubles Second Round With Win Against Italian Duo of Matteo Arnaldi and Andrea Pellegrino.

Novak Djokovic Advance to Next Round of Australian Open 2024

