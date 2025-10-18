An Air China flight from Hangzhou to Seoul was forced to make an emergency landing in Shanghai on Saturday, October 18, after a lithium battery in a passenger’s carry-on bag caught fire mid-air. The incident occurred on flight CA139 when the battery, stored in the overhead bin, spontaneously ignited, causing smoke and flames inside the cabin. The crew quickly followed safety procedures and successfully contained the fire, with no injuries reported. The aircraft was diverted to Shanghai Pudong International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety. A passenger captured a dramatic image showing flames and smoke billowing from the overhead compartment, which was later published by Jimu News. The airline confirmed the incident on China’s Weibo platform and emphasized that all necessary emergency measures were taken promptly. The flight was part of Air China’s daily service to Incheon International Airport. Phoenix-Bound American Airlines Flight AA357 From Philadelphia Makes Emergency Landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia After Passenger's Device Catches Fire (See Pic).

Air China Flight Diverted After Lithium Battery Fire in Overhead Cabin

👀 An emergency landing was made by Air China flight CA139 from Hangzhou to Incheon in Shanghai after a lithium battery in overhead luggage caught fire. No injuries reported.pic.twitter.com/MWnaICsgSm — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) October 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Volcaholic ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

