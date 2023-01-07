Novak Djokovic is all set to face Daniil Medvedev in the semi final of Adelaide International 1, 2023. The match will start at 3.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 07, 2023, at the centre court of Memorial Drive Park, Adelaide. The winner of the match will face Sebastian Korda in the final. Djokovic defeated Denis Shapovalov in the quarter final (6-3, 6-4). Meanwhile, Medvedev won against Karen Khachanov (6-3, 6-3). Unfortunately, the Adelaide International 1, 2023 semi final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will not be telecasted in India. However, you can still watch the live streaming of this match by tuning into Tennis TV. Novak Djokovic Likely To Miss Indian Wells and Miami Open After US Strengthens COVID-19 Vaccination Rules.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev On Tennis TV

Semi-finals at #AdelaideTennis 🇷🇸 Djokovic v Medvedev 🇺🇸 Korda v Nishioka 🇯🇵 Who plays the final 🤔 This. Is. It 🍿 Join us live for live coverage of @DaniilMedwed against @DjokerNole for a place in the Adelaide final, here: https://t.co/o4Qr1BIaF6#AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/a1a4FGi4rP — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)