Novak Djokovic hopes to have his Australian Open 2024 campaign underway on a winning note when he takes on youngster Dino Prizmic in the first round on January 14. The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena and it will start approximately at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 and the live telecast of Novak Djokovic's match will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 3 and 5 TV channels. Fans can also watch Novak Djokovic vs Dino Prizmic live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website. ‘Virat Kohli and I Have Been Texting a Little Bit for Few Years…’ Novak Djokovic Speaks Up on His Friendship With Star Indian Cricketer (Watch Video).

Novak Djokovic vs Dino Prizmic Live

Some big names hit the court on Day 1️⃣ of the Men's Singles draw 🔝 Who are you most excited to see? 🤩#SonySportsNetwork #SlamOfTheGreats #AO2024 #AustralianOpen #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/U07lIwb01A — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)