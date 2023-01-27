Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic will take on Tommy Paul in the semifinal of the Men's Singles category at the Australian Open 2023 on Friday, January 27th. The match will begin after 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Australian Open 2023 and they will provide live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul Australian Open Men's Singles semifinal match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app or website. Sania Mirza Admits Presence of Emotion As She Enters Mixed Doubles Final Of Australian Open 2023 With Rohan Bopanna.

Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul On Sony Sports Network

𝐀 𝐓𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭 💪🏼🎾 Who do you think will move into the final stage of #AO2023 🏆 Let us know in the comments 👇🏼💬#SlamOfTheGreats #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/41H9cuqQsF — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 26, 2023

