Novak Djokovic mistakenly sent his racket flying into the crowd during his Astana Open 2022 semifinal against Daniil Medvedev and it was later handed over back to him by a boy. This happened last month while the Serbian star was attempting to chase a delivery from the Russian, when the racket slipped off his hands and it ended up in the crowd. He was later warned by the chair umpire. You can watch the video of this incident below.

Novak Djokovic Gets Racket Returned to Him by Boy from Crowd:

