January 24 is observed as National Girl Child Day in India. And on this occasion, MIB (Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) highlighted Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s achievement. “She (Sania) always held the Indian flag high at the global stage and has been an inspiration for generations,” MIB tweeted along with the video.

On #NationalGirlChildDay, let's have a look at the journey of @MirzaSania, who took Tennis to newer heights, with her determination and grit. She always held the Indian 🇮🇳 high at the global stage and has been an inspiration for generations.#BharatKiBeti @MinistryWCD pic.twitter.com/lNfM53qwnW — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) January 24, 2022

