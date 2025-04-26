Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a strict advisory to all media channels, news agencies, and social media users. The advisory urges them to refrain from broadcasting live coverage of defence operations and the movement of security forces. Authorities stressed that such coverage could compromise national security and ongoing operations. Media outlets have been asked to ensure compliance immediately. Syed Adil Hussain Shah: Ponywallah Who Died Saving Tourists During Pahalgam Attack Hailed as Hero, His Father Says ‘I Am Proud of His Sacrifice’ (Watch Videos).

Centre Issues Advisory to Media Channels

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issues advisory to all Media channels to refrain from showing live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces in the interest of national security. pic.twitter.com/MQjPvlexdr — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) April 26, 2025

