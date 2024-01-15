Sixth seed Ons Jabeur reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in 2020. The Tunisian star would look to better her performance this season as she begins her campaign with a first-round game against 23-year-old Ukrainian Yuliia Starodubtseva, who is making her debut in the Australian Open main draw this season. The match will be played at Margaret Court Arena and is expected to begin approximately at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports 2 channels. Fans can also watch Ons Jabeur vs Yuliia Starodubtseva live online streaming on the Sony LIV App at the cost of a subscription fee. Australian Open 2024: Coco Gauff Advances to Second Round With Victory Over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Ons Jabeur vs Yuliia Starodubtseva on Sony Sports Network

Three Grand Slam Women's Singles champions begin their #AO2024 campaign on Day 2 🌟 😳 Don't miss any of the action by tuning in to #SonySportsNetwork 🎾 #AustralianOpen #AO2024 #SlamOfTheGreats #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/aTYre4egSN — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 14, 2024

