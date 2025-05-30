Italy's Jasmine Paolini is scheduled to play Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva in the third round of the ongoing French Open 2025 Roland Garros Women's Singles on Friday, May 30. The Jasmine Paolini vs Yuliia Starodubtseva French Open 2025 Roland Garros clash is scheduled to be played from 6:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) or later at Philippe Chatrier. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Jasmine Paolini vs Yuliia Starodubtseva match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 Roland Garros in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Jasmine Paolini vs Yuliia Starodubtseva French Open 2025 Roland Garros third round Women's Singles match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Second-Fastest Man After Rafael Nadal To Notch Up 20 Match Wins at Roland Garros.

Jasmine Paolini vs Yuliia Starodubtseva French Open 2025

Things are heating up as we get to the sixth day of competition in Roland-Garros 🔥 Full order of play 👉 https://t.co/c8DXWjGoNu#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/TZtL0THpUn — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)