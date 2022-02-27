Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie go head-to-head in the final match of Mexican Open 2022 on Sunday, February 27. The match will start at 08:30 am IST. Unfortunately for fans in India, there would be live telecast of this game. However, they can log in to Tennis TV for live streaming the match.

The moment @RafaelNadal defeated Daniil Medvedev to reach his fifth Acapulco final ✌️ #AMT2022 pic.twitter.com/hdpSHY1McT — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)