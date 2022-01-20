Sania Mirza will be in action in the mixed doubles format at the 2022 Australian Open. Mirza was knocked out of women's doubles competition at the Aus Open 2022 and now she will be looking to go the distance in the mixed doubles along with her partner Rajeev Ram. The Sania Mirza-Rajeev Ram mixed doubles Tennis match will take place at Court 12 with a tentative start time of 11:00 AM IST. The 2022 AO Tennis match will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels while live streaming online will be available on SonyLiv.

