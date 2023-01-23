Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna made it to the Australian Open 2023 quarterfinal with a win over Ariel Behar and Makoto Minomiya on Monday, January 23. The Indian duo beat the pair of Behar and Makoto 6-4, 7-6 (9) as they made their way to the quarterfinal. Sania Mirza is competing in her final Grand Slam tournament. You can watch video highlights of the match here. ‘The Last Dance’ Sania Mirza Takes to Social Media After Australian Open 2023 Women’s Doubles Exit As She Sets Focus on Mixed Doubles in her Last Grand Slam.

Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Advance to QFs:

