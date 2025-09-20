The India national cricket team secured a close 21-run victory against the Oman national cricket team in their final Group A match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 19. With this victory, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India concluded their Group A campaign unbeaten, having registered three wins against the United Arab Emirates and arch-rivals Pakistan and Oman. The Men in Blue are already qualified for the Super Four Stage alongside Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Batting first, India made a competitive score of 188-8 in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson top scored with 56 runs off 45 deliveries with the help of six boundaries. With the ball, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi and Aamir Kaleem took two wickets apiece. While chasing, Aamir Kaleem (64 off 46 balls) and Hammad Mirza (51 off 33 deliveries) went in vain as Oman lost their final Asia Cup 2025 match in Abu Dhabi. 'Unlucky'! Fans React as Hardik Pandya Gets Run Out in Bizarre Fashion During IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Comprehensive Win for India

